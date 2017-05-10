Getting to Know a Senator: Jean-Gabri...

Getting to Know a Senator: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been overlooked during the six-year sampling of his NHL career for understandable reason, but with a surprisingly budding postseason performance in the first two rounds of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs , JGP is proving to be one of the Ottawa Senators ' offensive juggernauts going forward in quite the unmistakable fashion. After coming off a banner 2015-16 year, the 24-year-old center/winger hybrid slipped under the radar in the this year's regular season, notching only 12 goals in 82 games.

