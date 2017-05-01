Former Lightning coach Guy Boucher molds the Ottawa Senators' spirit
Guy Boucher has the Senators leading their playoff series against the Rangers, crediting the players who he says have ''stuck together and created a soul inside that group." . [Associated Press] Senators coach Guy Boucher could pass for a college professor when he wears thin-rimmed glasses and gives erudite soliloquies.
