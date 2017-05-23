Empty seats are due to the complex marketing challenge the Sens face
Sure, it's a little embarrassing to see empty seats at the Canadian Tire Centre when the Ottawa Senators are competing deep into May. The question is, is this something uniquely related to the 2016-'17 season? Or is there something more fundamental at play that must be addressed in off-season? The Senators, of course, have long been burdened by more difficult marketing challenges compared with Canada's other six NHL franchises. Among them: It's the only NHL city with an arena well outside the downtown core.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
