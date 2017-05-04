Derick Brassard breaks hearts of former Rangers teammates
This entire series couldn't have gone without Derick Brassard landing a gut-punch to his former Ranger teammates, and he landed one on Saturday, getting credit for the tying goal with 1:26 left in regulation of the Rangers 5-4, Game 5 loss, batting a rebound out of the air before the puck hit three Rangers and went in. "We've been talking all the rebounds with Lundqvist.
