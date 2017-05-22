Continue reading Penguins strike early, rout Senators 7-0 to take 3-2 lead
Physically translated, it looks like the 60 minutes the defending Stanley Cup champions put together Sunday in a 7-0 demolition of the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. Dominant from the opening faceoff to the final whistle, the Penguins moved within one game of a return trip to the Cup final by overwhelming the Senators with wave after wave of pressure, the kind that became the club's trademark during its sprint to a fourth championship last spring.
