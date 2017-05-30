Christian Jaros signed to entry-level contract
The Ottawa Senators announced today that they've signed defenseman Christian Jaros to an entry-level contract. Jaros, a 5th round pick from the Senators in 2015, has been playing for Lulea in the SHL for the last three seasons.
