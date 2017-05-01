Chief's forwards Najman and Kousal sign Czech pro contracts

Back home and with an extra day off following their tough double-overtime loss at Ottawa, the New York Rangers are a confident group as they prepare to face the Senators in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference... Back home and with an extra day off following their tough double-overtime loss at Ottawa, the New York Rangers are a confident group as they prepare to face the Senators in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 3 of his team's playoff game against Washington after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.