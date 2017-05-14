Caps' Alex Ovechkin finished playoffs with lower-body injury
On Friday afternoon, after the Penguins practiced in Cranberry in preparation for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Senators on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, Crosby said the hubbub wasn't at the forefront of his thoughts. This was the Fleury who backstopped the Penguins to the Cup in 2009 and was nearly unbeatable early in the second-round series , and his return was all they needed to eliminate the Presidents' Trophy winners in a meeting of the NHL's top two teams.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
