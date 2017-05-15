Bryan Rust gets, well, Phaneuf'd via huge hit
With 132 hits during the regular season, Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf isn't shy about getting physical. Still, it feels like we rarely use his last name as a verb for a big hit these days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC