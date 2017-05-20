BRENNAN: The crystal ball's out the window, and it's now Senators in six
Senators forward Kyle Turris and Penguins defenceman Trevor Daley look for the puck during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL's Eastern Conference final at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday, May 19, 2017. Odds are nobody who looks at this space on a regular basis is going to like this because they know I'm generally horrible with predictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC