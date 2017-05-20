BRENNAN: The crystal ball's out the window, and it's now Senators in six

Senators forward Kyle Turris and Penguins defenceman Trevor Daley look for the puck during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL's Eastern Conference final at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday, May 19, 2017. Odds are nobody who looks at this space on a regular basis is going to like this because they know I'm generally horrible with predictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.