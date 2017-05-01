Blue Jays place righty Sanchez on 10-day disabled list with spit nail
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a split nail on his right middle finger. He returned from the 10-day DL due to a blister on the same finger in time to start Toronto's game Sunday against Tampa Bay, but left after the first inning after suffering bleeding and stinging pain underneath the nail.
