Angry Melnyk views Hard Rock casino decision 'very dimly'

Eugene Melnyk isn't the least bit pleased with the decision to move the Hard Rock Casino into Rideau Carleton Raceway. The Ottawa Senators' owner, who has expressed his desire to have a casino development in Kanata more than once in the last five years, told Postmedia in a statement Tuesday he was caught off guard by the announcement by the OLG to accept a bid for $320 million redevelopment of the racetrack.

