A power outage hit Sens Mile during Game 7, but Ottawa firefighters saved the day with a generator
Ottawa Fire pulled up outside The Lieutenant's Pump with a generator to save the day when the power went out ahead of Game 7. Bad weather brought down power lines in downtown Ottawa shortly after 7 p.m. - and just before a massive Game 7 between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins was about to start. Most bars, fortunately, escaped the outage.
