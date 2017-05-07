50000 evacuated in German city after 5 WWII bombs uncovered
It's been over 70 years since WWII ended but the city of Hannover is now evacuating around 50,000 people to defuse the bombs that are still being found. Experts will defuse five WWII bombs on Sunday.
