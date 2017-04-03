Who will the Ottawa Senators face in ...

Who will the Ottawa Senators face in the first round?

12 hrs ago Read more: Silver Seven

Now that the Ottawa Senators have officially qualified for the playoffs, the next question on everyone's minds is "Who will Ottawa play against?" According to Micah McCurdy's HockeyViz , Ottawa has three possible first-round opponents: the Capitals , Bruins , and Maple Leafs . Ottawa has two games remaining, and they need to earn two points to guarantee finishing ahead of the Leafs, and three points to guarantee finishing ahead of the Bruins.

