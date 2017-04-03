Who will the Ottawa Senators face in the first round?
Now that the Ottawa Senators have officially qualified for the playoffs, the next question on everyone's minds is "Who will Ottawa play against?" According to Micah McCurdy's HockeyViz , Ottawa has three possible first-round opponents: the Capitals , Bruins , and Maple Leafs . Ottawa has two games remaining, and they need to earn two points to guarantee finishing ahead of the Leafs, and three points to guarantee finishing ahead of the Bruins.
