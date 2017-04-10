Whether Methot plays Game 1 is one of...

Whether Methot plays Game 1 is one of key questions for Senators coach

50 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ottawa defenceman Marc Methot, out since March 23 with a finger injury, could make a return Wednesday when the Senators open their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Guy Boucher still has a lot of questions to answer as the Senators prepare open the playoffs on home ice for the first time since 2007.

