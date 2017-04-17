VIDEO: Karlsson, Hoffman team up for ...

VIDEO: Karlsson, Hoffman team up for beautiful Senators goal

8 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Erik Karlsson is putting on quite a show for the Ottawa Senators in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. After helping them complete their come-from-behind win in Game 2 with a sensational play to set up Derrick Brassard on Saturday, he was back it again in the first period of Game 3 on Monday night when he set up a pair of goals just 25 seconds apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Chicago, IL

