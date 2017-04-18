Victor Hedman named Norris Trophy finalist with Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson
The NHL has announced the three finalists for the Norris Trophy: the San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns, the Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson, and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman. Hedman finished the season with career highs of 16 goals, 56 assists, and 76 points.
