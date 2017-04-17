Tip-in by Ryan lifts Senators over Bruins 4-3 in overtime

Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, drops Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to the ice on a hard check during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017. less Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, drops Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to the ice on a hard check during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in ... more Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask looks up at Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel as the puck flies through the crease during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.