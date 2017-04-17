Tip-in by Ryan lifts Senators over Bruins 4-3 in overtime
Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, drops Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to the ice on a hard check during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017. less Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, drops Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to the ice on a hard check during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in ... more Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask looks up at Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel as the puck flies through the crease during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC