Tip-in by Ryan lifts Senators over Bruins 4-3 in overtime
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask looks up at Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel as the puck flies through the crease during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, Ap... . Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman tips the puck past Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask for a goal as he skates past during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC