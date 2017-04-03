The Senators Need to Step it up in th...

The Senators Need to Step it up in the Final Week

16 hrs ago Read more: Silver Seven

The Senators have been terrible recently, and they need to step it up in the last week of the season or else they might have to play the Washington Capitals or worse-get knocked out of the playoffs. What happened? Just last Saturday, Ottawa had a chance to overtake the Montreal Canadiens for the division lead, and now there's a possibility that they'll only finish in a wildcard spot.

