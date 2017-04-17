The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Pod...

The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Podcast - Episode 44

9 hrs ago Read more: Silver Seven

The Senators are going into Game 3 in Boston after a 1-1 split at home - is that good? We take you through the highlights so far: a resurgent Bobby Ryan ! A resurgent Clarke MacArthur ! The biggest goal in Dion Phaneuf's career! And a typical Saturday for Erik Karlsson ! There's so much to talk about! And remember, if you love the show, check out our archives and subscribe via RSS or iTunes !

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.

