Svechnikov's shootout goal lifts Red Wings past Senators

Svechnikov's shootout goal lifts Red Wings past Senators

18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Svechnikov, in his NHL debut, scored the lone goal in the seven-round shootout Monday as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-4 at Joe Louis Arena. Nyquist scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period as the Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak.

