St. John's Slips By Binghamton In The...

St. John's Slips By Binghamton In The Rubber Match

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silver Seven

In what was a chippy affair at The Rock, the St. John's IceCaps pulled out a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Senators behind forward Jacob de la Rose's two goals and some steady play in net from goaltender Yann Danis in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday. The Sens ended up splitting the weekend series with a win on Friday by the same score while netminder Matt O'Connor played in both contests and was consistent, something that has been lacking from the second year pro as he finished the night with 30 saves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC