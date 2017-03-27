St. John's Slips By Binghamton In The Rubber Match

In what was a chippy affair at The Rock, the St. John's IceCaps pulled out a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Senators behind forward Jacob de la Rose's two goals and some steady play in net from goaltender Yann Danis in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday. The Sens ended up splitting the weekend series with a win on Friday by the same score while netminder Matt O'Connor played in both contests and was consistent, something that has been lacking from the second year pro as he finished the night with 30 saves.

