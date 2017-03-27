St. John's Slips By Binghamton In The Rubber Match
In what was a chippy affair at The Rock, the St. John's IceCaps pulled out a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Senators behind forward Jacob de la Rose's two goals and some steady play in net from goaltender Yann Danis in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday. The Sens ended up splitting the weekend series with a win on Friday by the same score while netminder Matt O'Connor played in both contests and was consistent, something that has been lacking from the second year pro as he finished the night with 30 saves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC