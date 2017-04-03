Sens' playoff push gets unexpected boost with return of forward MacArthur
Clarke MacArthur will make his surprising season debut for the Ottawa Senators, months after it looked like his entire season would be lost due to persistent concussion issues. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced MacArthur's return to the lineup before the team's game tonight against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.
