Sens keep their cool after a Bruins fan tried to steal Chris Wideman's stick

Upset with the Senators getting a power play in overtime and even angrier that Bobby Ryan scored the winning goal at 5:43, some fans threw full water bottles and garbage onto the ice as Ottawa players celebrated, and then in the players' direction as they headed down the tunnel towards the dressing room. One Boston fan, in the midst of all this, decided he'd like to take home defenceman Chris Wideman's stick as a souvenir.

