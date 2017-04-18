Senators One Win Away from Deeming 2016-17 Season a Success
With a win, the franchise could move on to the Eastern Conference Semi Finals for the second time in the last decade. In their first season with the keys to the team, general manager Pierre Dorion and head coach Guy Boucher could rightfully call the year a success if all goes as planned at 7:30 p.m. It may be all about the Stanley Cup - although, a large portion of the fanbase have pondered if that truly was the end game with the playoffs-or-bust mentality over the past several years - but top eight in the league isn't nothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC