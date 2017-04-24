Senators find playoff inspiration in Karlsson, Anderson, MacArthur

Shortly after Ottawa's first-round playoff win over Boston, Senators captain Erik Karlsson revealed he had been playing with two hairline fractures in his left heel. Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion called it another example, along with Clarke MacArthur's return and Craig Anderson's resilience, of the inspiration the Senators are finding in their own locker-room as they prepare to open a second-round series against the New York Rangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.