Round 1, Game 2 Preview: Boston Bruins @ Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will look to even up the series against the Boston Bruins before heading over to Massachusetts for Games 3 and 4. It's a 3:00pm EST start. The depleted Bruins are expected to be without Colin Miller -- still reeling from a Mark Borowiecki hit in the second period of Game 1 -- while David Krejci , Torey Krug , and Noel Acciari are still absent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.