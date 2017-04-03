Pilieci: Is Gatineau Park really creating a $241 million economic impact?

The National Capital Commission says Gatineau Park is responsible for $241.5 million in annual economic impact and 4,728 jobs in the region. "Gatineau Park's contribution to gross domestic product surpasses $241 million per year" and "activities by Gatineau Park visitors generated $184 million in annual expenditures: at restaurants, on sports and recreational equipment, and on shopping," reads the report entitled "Gatineau Park visitor and economic impact study final report."

