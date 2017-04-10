Photos: Game Day, Senators vs. Bruins

Photos: Game Day, Senators vs. Bruins

Mark Stone looks for the puck as he moves in on the Boston goalie, Tuukka Rask, with Zden Chara, left, and Adam McQuaid close behind in the first period. Students at A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School receive Senators towels before welcoming former players Chris Phillips and Shaun Van Allen to talk about the Sens in School program and to get the kids excited for the playoffs.

