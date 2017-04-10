Phaneuf scores in OT as Senators tie series against Bruins

Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Wideman celebrates his goal with teammates Dion Phaneuf and Mark Stone during third period of game two NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action against the Boston Bruins, in Ottawa, Saturday, April 15, 2017. Ottawa Senators celebrate their goal by Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman during third period of game two NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action against the Boston Bruins, in Ottawa, Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.