Pageau gets fourth goal in 2OT to lif...

Pageau gets fourth goal in 2OT to lift Sens over Rangers 6-5

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau celebrates his game-winning goal against the New York Rangers during the second overtime of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturda... . Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau scores his third goal of the day against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-rou... /The Canadian Press via AP).

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC