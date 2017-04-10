Ottawa weather for Easter starts sunn...

Ottawa weather for Easter starts sunny, turns rainy, then cold

The Easter weekend should be pretty warm and rainy, but then a cold flash hits late Sunday. The Ottawa Senators lost in their opening game of the playoffs, but the sun did come up this morning and will continue to shine over the next two days.

