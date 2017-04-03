Ottawa Senators Sign Colin White to E...

Ottawa Senators Sign Colin White to Entry Level Contract

Hours after recalling Ben Harpur from the AHL, the Ottawa Senators announced that they've signed 2015 1st round pick Colin White to a three year entry-level contract. White will reportedly join the Sens in Detroit tomorrow, potentially playing in his first NHL game.

