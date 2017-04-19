Ottawa Senators: Game 4 @ TD Garden Pre-Game Thoughts
After Game 1 would you have thought the Ottawa Senators would be in the position? Of course you didn't but here they are once again attacking a depleted blue-line. I hope you've all recovered from another whirlwind of a game, the Ottawa Senators scoring three quick goals only to surrender it back to the B's.
