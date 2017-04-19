Ottawa Senators beat Boston Bruins, t...

Ottawa Senators beat Boston Bruins, take 3-1 lead in series

Bobby Ryan scored early in the third period, Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots for his fourth career postseason shutout and the Senators beat Boston 1-0 on Wednesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. It was Ottawa's fifth straight win in Boston dating to 2015 and seventh victory in eight tries - home or away - this season.

