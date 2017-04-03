Oshie has opportunity to be playoff X-factor for Capitals
In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal with teammates Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Oshie has shown to be the perfect complement for Ovechkin and Backstrom and has the potential to be the X-factor for Washington in the playoffs.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
