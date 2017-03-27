O'Leary, P.E.I., named winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2017 42 minutes ago | Sportsnet Staff
In addition to $100,000 in arena upgrades to O'Leary Community Sports Centre, the community will host a pre-season game between Taylor Hall 's New Jersey Devils and Erik Karlsson 's Ottawa Senators on Sept. 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC