NHL playoffs: Senators, Maple Leafs take 2-1 series leads with wins in OT

Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak celebrates after his game-winning goal in overtime to push Toronto to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 17. Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak celebrates after his game-winning goal in overtime to push Toronto to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 17. Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto's comeback from two goals down in the second period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for Toronto.

