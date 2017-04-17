NHL playoffs: Senators, Maple Leafs take 2-1 series leads with wins in OT
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak celebrates after his game-winning goal in overtime to push Toronto to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 17. Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak celebrates after his game-winning goal in overtime to push Toronto to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 17. Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto's comeback from two goals down in the second period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC