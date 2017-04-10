NHL Playoffs - 5 Ways to Beat The Ottawa Senators
They will face the Ottawa Senators , a team who the Bruins had severe struggles against in the regular season . Bottle Up The Blue Line: The Sens have current Norris Trophy Holder and arguably best offensive defenseman in the world Erik Karlsson to lead their attack from the back, and when a player like that is given space to play, bad things will happen very quickly and very often.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC