NHL Capsules

Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout Thursday night to help the Ottawa Senators clinch a playoff spot by beating Boston 2-1, snapping the Bruins' six-game winning streak and pulling ahead of them in the Atlantic Division standings. Kyle Turris scored the only goal in the shootout.

