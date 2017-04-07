Mika Zibanejad can make mark on Range...

Mika Zibanejad can make mark on Rangers with playoff magic

15 hrs ago

It has been a long time coming for Mika Zibanejad, who is returning to the city of Ottawa that he called home for four years for the first time since his summer trade to the Rangers. "I'm excited, anxious, a little nervous, and have the entire range of emotions you would expect," Zibanejad told The Post following Friday's practice at the club's training center before the flight north in advance of Saturday's match against the Senators.

