Marchand breaks late tie, Bruins top Senators 2-1 in Game 1
Boston Bruins' defenseman Zdeno Chara, center, is given a hand off the ice after losing a skate blade during second period of game one NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action against the Ottawa Senators, in Ot... . Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, left, and Zdeno Chara defend against Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan during second period of game one NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC