Lee, Nelson help Islanders beat Senators 4-2 in finale
Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored in the second period and the New York Islanders closed the season with their sixth straight win, beating the playoff-bound Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday. Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera also scored and Nelson had an assist for New York, which was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night.
