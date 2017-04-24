Karlsson delivers late as Senators start with win

Sidney Crosby scored two goals in 52 seconds, Nick Bonino had the winner in the third period and the Penguins beat the Capitals 3-2 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal Thursday night. In a high-profile showdown of Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, Washington's captain also scored and Evgeny Kuznetsov had the goal that tied it in the third for the Capitals.

