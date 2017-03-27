Jets Win 4th Straight With 4-2 Victor...

Jets Win 4th Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Sens

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Despite already being eliminated from competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets faithful left MTS Centre with smiles on their faces, after the Jets downed the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Things started out pretty quiet at the MTS Centre for the 1st period, and they got even quieter when Mike Hoffman created a turnover in the offensive end, then one-timed Derick Brassard's feed to give the Senators a 1-0 lead late in the first frame. Winnipeg needed to get the energy back into their fans, and captain Blake Wheeler made sure the electricity was flowing.

