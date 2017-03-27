Jets Win 4th Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Sens
Despite already being eliminated from competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets faithful left MTS Centre with smiles on their faces, after the Jets downed the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Things started out pretty quiet at the MTS Centre for the 1st period, and they got even quieter when Mike Hoffman created a turnover in the offensive end, then one-timed Derick Brassard's feed to give the Senators a 1-0 lead late in the first frame. Winnipeg needed to get the energy back into their fans, and captain Blake Wheeler made sure the electricity was flowing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC