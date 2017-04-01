Goalie nods: Cam Ward looks to keep rolling for Hurricanes
Thanks to a month of March that saw the Carolina Hurricanes collect 25 out of a possible 34 points, they have managed to at least somewhat remain in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference. It will be Cam Ward getting the start once again for the Hurricanes after he stopped 23 out of 24 shots on Thursday night in their win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
