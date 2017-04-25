Game-time decision Monday
Bobby Ryan's overtime power-play goal gave the Senators their second straight 4-3 OT win and the lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series Monday night. The Senators buzzed the Bruins to start OT with a clean sheet of ice, twice hitting the post before Dion Phaneuf won it with a goal from the left point seconds after his team's power play had expired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC