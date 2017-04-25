Game-time decision Monday

Bobby Ryan's overtime power-play goal gave the Senators their second straight 4-3 OT win and the lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series Monday night. The Senators buzzed the Bruins to start OT with a clean sheet of ice, twice hitting the post before Dion Phaneuf won it with a goal from the left point seconds after his team's power play had expired.

