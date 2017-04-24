From the Branches: Probability is a funny thing

Last night, in a draft lottery that mattered not a whit to the Toronto Maple Leafs probability decided to screw with the hockey community as a whole. Let's be real, though, the Devils winning the draft lottery was worth it entirely for this Taylor Hall tweet: In yesterday's games, the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers in overtime, 6-5, behind a four-goal effort from Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

